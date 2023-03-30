NEWPORT — According to a press release, the Jackson County Extension Center is the newest facility in the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.
Tommy Young, chairman of the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Board and a member of the Jackson County Quorum Court, said in a press release that growers’ needs were at the forefront of planning the new 48,000-square-foot facility from its inception.
“Until now, space has always been a problem,” Young said. “There wasn’t a good place to have a meeting with growers. There was not a good place to have a meeting with researchers, who come from across the state to look at projects. They had to get under a shade tree.
“This place will be one where we can show growers the research in a meeting setting and allow the researchers and extension to come together and extend that technology out to the growers,” he added. “It’s a win-win all around for us to do that.”
The center is, in part, a renaming of the former Newport Extension Center, 649 Jackson 917. Originally part of the Erwin Auxiliary Army Airfield until its deactivation after World War II, the land was deeded to the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees in 1959.
The station was renamed the Jackson County Extension Center at the request of the Jackson County Quorum Court, which asked that the name of the center reflect its mission to serve the entirety of the county.
The center’s primary building will be known as the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers Building, so named in recognition of both the state’s growers and the Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Board, which donated $250,000 for the completion of the new facility. The Jackson County Quorum Court provided $20,000 to support the main building and $5,000 for the center’s 4-H Outdoor Skills area.
The Arkansas Corn and Grain Sorghum Producers Building is being built adjacent to the research facility’s former office, which will be used for storage. The Division of Agriculture broke ground for the new center in October 2021. SCM Architects designed the $1.4 million center, a pre-engineered metal building with a façade of local stone.
Matthew Davis, staff chair for the Jackson County Cooperative Extension office, said county extension personnel have already moved their offices to the new facility.
The Jackson County Extension Center is one of only three facilities wholly owned by the state’s Cooperative Extension Service, featuring about 350 acres of tillable land. Extension researchers and agents will use the acreage for test plots and demonstrations of nearly every row crop grown in Arkansas.
“The center houses Extension’s soybean agronomics program and is home to numerous variety trials and demonstrations in soybean, corn, peanuts and even some wheat,” Tom Barber, extension weed scientist and director of the Jackson County Extension Center said. “We have every crop but cotton.”
Once completed, the center will house the Jackson County extension staff including agents who work in agriculture, 4-H and family and consumer sciences, as well as staff and farm technicians. The center will also have a 60-by-40-foot multiuse room that can accommodate groups of 60 people for classroom instruction or as many as 100 for dining.
Barber said he expects to hold the center’s grand opening in late spring or early summer of this year.
