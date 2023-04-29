LITTLE ROCK — Jackson County Justice of the Peace Tommy Young has been elected by a body of his peers to serve as president of the Arkansas Association of Quorum Courts.
Young is a 10-year member of the association’s 75-member governing body. During its biennial meeting on April 22, Young was elected to serve on the 12-member executive board. That body then elected him to serve as president.
As president, Young also sits on the Association of Arkansas Counties Board of Directors, of which he has been a member since 2019. The association board is comprised of 18 members representing all nine areas of county and district government: county judges, sheriffs, collectors, assessors, treasurers, county and circuit clerks, coroners and quorum court justices of the peace. Its overall purpose is to work for the improvement of county government in the state of Arkansas.
Young began his eighth term as justice of the peace in January 2023, serving Jackson County’s second district. He serves as chairman of the budget committee and vice-chairman of the jail committee.
Young is a longtime resident of Tuckerman and attended Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
He serves as vice president of the Farmers Supply Association Board, and the Jackson County Extension Council and is a past president of the Jackson County Farm Bureau Board. He serves on the nominating committee of AgHeritage Farm Credit Services and is the founding chairman of the Trails to Tuckerman Historical Society.
