WALNUT RIDGE — Williams Baptist University 2011 alumnus Bill Jeffery has accepted the positions of digital media recruiting coordinator and director of Student Music Ministry
His duties include marketing WBU to prospective students and directing two musical groups, the WBU Worship Team and the university’s Americana band.
According to a press release, Jeffery worked in both areas during a previous stint at Williams and played a key role in establishing the praise and worship band.
Jeffery, WBU graduate, said his own experience playing music while a Williams student makes him all the more excited about directing the musical groups.
The WBU Worship Team leads worship in weekly chapel and praise services at Williams, and it also performs at churches and youth events.
The Americana group performs traditional genres of music, including bluegrass, country and gospel.
Jeffery holds a bachelor’s in Christian ministries from WBU and a master’s from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary He and his wife, Taylor, live in Paragould and they have a daughter, Eleanor.
