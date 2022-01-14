NEW ORLEANS — Delta Regional Authority recently announced that 24 regional leaders have completed the Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.
Tamika Jenkins of Blytheville, vice president of economic development, Mississippi County Economic Development was among those graduates.
The 2021 class was, comprised of government, non-profit and business professionals from across the region.
Graduates participated in six training sessions learning best practices employed throughout the region for economic and community development.
After graduation, DLI fellows become members of the Delta Leadership Network, which is comprised of more than 600 community leaders who understand the importance of regional collaboration, resource sharing and innovative thinking.
Commented