John 3:16 Community Fest set for November

The Annie Moses Band will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 19, during Community Fest at John 3:16 Ministries, 75 Holmes Road in Charlotte. Admission to the festival is free and it is open to the public.

 Submitted photo

The gates will open at 9 a.m. and festivities will start at 10 a.m. with a live auction of vehicles, motorcycles, mowers, tractors, backhoes and more. There will also be a silent auction.