John 3:16 Community Fest set for November

CHARLOTTE — John 3:16 Ministries will host Community Fest Nov. 19 at 75 Holmes Road in Charlotte. Admission is free and it is open to the public.
The gates will open at 9 a.m. and festivities will start at 10 a.m. with a live auction of vehicles, motorcycles, mowers, tractors, backhoes and more. There will also be a silent auction.
For kids, there will be Santa Claus and his elves for photos, a Ferris wheel and other carnival rides, and bouncy houses.
There will be a fireworks show and a 60-foot Christmas tree on display and a giveaway of a 2018 Intimidator Enforcer Side-by-Side, with an estimated value of $21,000. Raffle tickets are $10 and may be purchased by calling John 3:16 at 870-799-2525 or instructor Brent Waugh at 870-834-9308. Concessions will be sold.
The Annie Moses Band, an Americana band that includes five siblings from Nashville and trained at Julliard in New York City, will be the featured performers, taking the stage at the ministry’s new amphitheater starting at 8 p.m. Prior to the concert, from 4 to 5 p.m., the band will offer children’s music lessons.
“We look forward to having everyone come out and kick off the holiday season with the Annie Moses Band and fun for the whole family,” John 3:16 director Bryan Tuggle said.
John 3:16 is a spiritual-based boot camp for men with drug and alcohol addictions. The men are not charged for their stay, as the ministry is primarily funded by donations and fundraisers.
