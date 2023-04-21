CHARLOTTE — John 3:16 will host a 20-year reunion event on May 6 at the camp, 75 Holmes Road in Charlotte, with a fish dinner served at 5 p.m. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.

Every graduate who attends will be automatically entered into five grand prize drawings: one for a Spartan Mower donated by Dale Scrivner of M&I Electric; a $1,000 cash prize and three $500 cash prizes, all donated by First Community Bank.