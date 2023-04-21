CHARLOTTE — John 3:16 will host a 20-year reunion event on May 6 at the camp, 75 Holmes Road in Charlotte, with a fish dinner served at 5 p.m. Admission is free and the event is open to the public.
Every graduate who attends will be automatically entered into five grand prize drawings: one for a Spartan Mower donated by Dale Scrivner of M&I Electric; a $1,000 cash prize and three $500 cash prizes, all donated by First Community Bank.
In addition, sponsors will have an opportunity to win a custom Jeep, donated by Brian and Michelle Chapman from Homer Skelton Group.
Bryan Tuggle, the founder of the ministry, said he is hoping for a great turnout to celebrate two decades of the ministry’s mission of saving lives and restoring families.
Over the years, the camp has grown from 13 acres to 200.
Men stay six months to a year, and the camp typically graduates about three to five men each Sunday, with the total of graduates currently topping 1,900.
