JONESBORO — Tickets will go on sale Aug. 15, for the virtual 2021 Johnny Cash Heritage Festival, according to the Arkansas State University Heritage Sites and The Historic Dyess Colony: Johnny Boyhood Home.
The festival, scheduled for Oct. 15-16, returns after the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation in 2020.
The headline event will be an exclusive concert by Cash’s daughter Rosanne Cash with special appearances by several of her musical friends who will be announced at a later date. The concert is scheduled for the evening of Oct. 15.
General tickets are available for $35 and include access to all streaming sessions. VIP tickets are $75 and include the streaming sessions and an in-person event on Oct. 15 that will feature live local music, food and drink, and a watch party of the Rosanne Cash concert.
Tickets may be purchased through the festival website, JohnnyCashHeritageFestival.com.
“At this festival, everyone has the best seat in the house,” said Dr. Adam Long, executive director of Arkansas Heritage Sites. “The virtual festival is an opportunity to offer unique panels and presentations we couldn’t do in person.”
Other events on the JCHF agenda include presentations by a slate of international scholars on the festival theme, “Social Justice in the Life and Music of Johnny Cash,” a behind-the-scenes look at the effort to place a Johnny Cash statue in National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol, demonstrations of the lifeways of the Dyess Colony, professional development for educators, the celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Johnny Cash Heritage Festival and a behind-the-scenes look at the site.
Long said additional events will be announced as the festival nears.
