SPRINGDALE — Arisa Health recently announced that Frank Johnson has been elected to serve as Arisa Health’s Board Chair. Frank replaces Arisa Health’s inaugural Board Chair Marvin Steele, who is retiring from the position after serving for 20 years on the board with Arisa Health affiliate Mid-South Health Systems.
Johnson began his career as a Fayetteville law enforcement officer where he observed that most of his time was spent helping people in need, realizing that being able to communicate with those in mental distress was a critical skill.
It was during his 25 years with the Fayetteville Police Department that he interacted with Ozark Guidance and gained respect for how the organization treated and helped those in need. Since his retirement from the FPD, Johnson has held various positions on both the Ozark Guidance and now, Arisa Health boards, in addition to currently serving as senior director, and community law enforcement liaison at Walmart, Inc.
Arisa Health CEO Dr. Laura H. Tyler said, “I’ve known Frank for 40 years. He is a wonderful, trustworthy person of integrity who practices his faith, is generous with others and loves his family. He truly uses his gifts and talents in service to others. His compassion and commitment to behavioral health are sincere and have stood the test of time.”
Arisa Health employs 1,200 individuals and provides administrative, paraprofessional, licensed mental health and certified substance abuse staff, peer specialists, physicians/prescribers, and nursing staff to its four affiliate Community Mental Health Centers across Arkansas which include Counseling Associates, Mid-South Health Systems, Ozark Guidance, and Professional Counseling Associates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.