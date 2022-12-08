SPRINGDALE — Arisa Health recently announced that Frank Johnson has been elected to serve as Arisa Health’s Board Chair. Frank replaces Arisa Health’s inaugural Board Chair Marvin Steele, who is retiring from the position after serving for 20 years on the board with Arisa Health affiliate Mid-South Health Systems.

Johnson began his career as a Fayetteville law enforcement officer where he observed that most of his time was spent helping people in need, realizing that being able to communicate with those in mental distress was a critical skill.