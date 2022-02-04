Johnson to perform with Delta Symphony

JONESBORO — Tickets are now on sale for the Feb. 27 Classical Concert presented by the Delta Symphony Orchestra and featuring guest violinist Gareth Johnson who will perform classic selections and premiere his own arrangements of contemporary and hip hop.
The concert is scheduled for 3 p.m. in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
According to a statement on the DSO Facebook page, Johnson has studied classical music since he was 10 years old and has won numerous competitions and prizes throughout the United States and Europe.
He was the 2002 junior winner and the 2010 senior winner of the international Sphinx Competition and earned the International Career and Business Alliance (ICABA) Salute to Living Black History Makers Award in 2016.
Johnson holds a master’s degree from the Lynn University Conservatory of Music in Boca Raton, Fla., and is director of The Parlor Series in Lake Worth, Fla.
“Johnson’s studies with master violinists, performances all over the world, and a desire to reach a broader base to spread his love of the violin have allowed him to cross musical genres from Rick Ross to Stevie Wonder and Bruno Mars, as well as Johnny Cash to Metallica and Guns and Roses, right into Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Despacito. Gareth Johnson is that once-in-a-lifetime artist,” the statement added.
Tickets are $20-$35 and are available at www. deltasymphonyorchestra.org. For group rates and special needs accommodations contact the DSO office between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 870-761-8254.
