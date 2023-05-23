POCAHONTAS — Melanie Jones of Walnut Ridge has accepted the Phillip Collins II and Beth Collins-Bagwell Memorial Scholarship.
POCAHONTAS — Melanie Jones of Walnut Ridge has accepted the Phillip Collins II and Beth Collins-Bagwell Memorial Scholarship.
Jones is a 2023 graduate of Walnut Ridge High School and the daughter of Craig and Angie Jones of Walnut Ridge.
The Phillip Collins II and Beth Collins-Bagwell Memorial Scholarship requires recipients to be Arkansas residents with a high school diploma, a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester, and maintain a 2.5 GPA.
