JONESBORO — The American Association of State Colleges and Universities has named Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, dean of the Graduate School at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, as one of 29 distinguished senior-level higher education professionals to participate in its 2023 Millennium Leadership Initiative.
“I’m deeply honored to be selected to participate in the 2023 Millennium Leadership Initiative,” Jones-Branch said. “I eagerly look forward to engaging my cohort members and MLI leaders in important training sessions and discussions about American higher education leadership.”
Dean of the Graduate School and professor of history at A-State, Jones-Branch is an award-winning scholar of rural, women’s, and African American history.
She is the author of Crossing the Line: Women and Interracial Activism in South Carolina during and after World War II; Better Living By Their Own Bootstraps: Black Women’s Activism in Rural Arkansas, 1913-1965; and co-editor of Arkansas Women: Their Lives and Times.
She is also the co-founder of the Arkansas Delta Women’s Leadership Academy, which aims to increase the number and visibility of female leaders in the Delta region by providing them with leadership training and networking opportunities.
A U.S. Army Persian Gulf War veteran, she earned her doctoral degree at The Ohio State University before joining the A-State faculty in 2003.
