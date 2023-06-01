JONESBORO — The American Association of State Colleges and Universities has named Dr. Cherisse Jones-Branch, dean of the Graduate School at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, as one of 29 distinguished senior-level higher education professionals to participate in its 2023 Millennium Leadership Initiative.

“I’m deeply honored to be selected to participate in the 2023 Millennium Leadership Initiative,” Jones-Branch said. “I eagerly look forward to engaging my cohort members and MLI leaders in important training sessions and discussions about American higher education leadership.”