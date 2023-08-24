RUSSELLVILLE — Dr. Russell Jones was unanimously selected to serve as acting interim president of Arkansas Tech University by the ATU Board of Trustees during its Aug. 17 meeting.
Jones joined ATU in July 2020 as dean of the College of Business, which has since been renamed the ATU College of Business and Economic Development. The college includes the ATU School of Business and the ATU Department of Agriculture and Tourism. Jones’ faculty rank is professor of accounting.
“Arkansas Tech was established in 1909 to serve the needs of the people in the Arkansas River Valley,” Jones was quoted in the announcement. “While that purpose has not changed, we must understand that higher education has evolved, as have enrollment levels and the needs of our prospective students. ATU must also be willing to change and become more agile and efficient. We must remember that the challenges we face as a university do not disappear simply because there was a change in leadership. Our challenges are real and must be dealt with for Tech to remain a shining star in Arkansas higher education.”
Speaking on behalf of the ATU Board of Trustees, Chairman Jim Smith expressed the board’s full support and appreciation of Jones in accepting this appointment and its confidence in his ability to serve ATU well in this position.
Jones holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering technology and a Master of Science degree in information systems from Arkansas State University. He earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree from the University of Texas at Arlington with a dual major in accounting and information systems.
Jones came to ATU from Arkansas State, where he served as the Kathy White Endowed Professor of Management Information Systems (2006-2020). His previous roles at ASU included chair of accounting and information technology (2015-2018), Master of Business Administration director (2009-2012), associate professor of decision sciences (1995-2005) and assistant professor of computer information systems (1989-1995). He also has served as a visiting professor at the University of Caen in France and the University of Otago in New Zealand.
Dr. Keegan Nichols, who has served as acting president of ATU during summer 2023, will continue in her role as vice president for student affairs at Arkansas Tech.
Dr. Robin E. Bowen, ATU president, announced in July 2023 that she was taking a medical leave of absence.
