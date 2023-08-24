RUSSELLVILLE — Dr. Russell Jones was unanimously selected to serve as acting interim president of Arkansas Tech University by the ATU Board of Trustees during its Aug. 17 meeting.

Jones joined ATU in July 2020 as dean of the College of Business, which has since been renamed the ATU College of Business and Economic Development. The college includes the ATU School of Business and the ATU Department of Agriculture and Tourism. Jones’ faculty rank is professor of accounting.