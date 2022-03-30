Dr. Logan Jones has been appointed as the new dean of the College of Business at Ferris State University, beginning in June.
Jones will bring several years of experience from the College of Business and Professional Studies at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, including serving as dean.
Jones’ background includes administrative duties in a restructured interdisciplinary college as he comes to the Ferris College of Business, which has added academic programs from the former College of Education and Human Services.
Jones completed his Ph.D. in Business Administration at the University of Mississippi and received a master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Arkansas State University.
He is also a 1991 graduate of Jonesboro High School.
