JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently released the names of student graduates for the spring 2021 semester.
Students from Jonesboro and the A-State campus who received associate’s and specialist’s degrees are listed by degree.
Associate of Applied Science: Luke Gibson, Garrett Miller, Chaterica Spriggs, Emily Tennyson and Amber Thompson, all physical therapist assistants.
Associate of Arts: Alexander Clark, William Colston, Payton Hooton, Levi McGrew, Patrick Moore, Ashley Naugle, MaryKate Reid, Alicia Santos, Matthew Schroeder, Miriam Sosa and Carson Woodard.
Associate of General Studies: Callie Upchurch.
Associate of Science: Colby Bouland, Lakayla Bragg, Chloe Coffman, Caitlin Cooper, Briana Cook, Kristina De La Rosa, Rachel DeGood, Robert Fox, Amine Ghoorchiyani, Leah Grimes, Trevor Harvey, Danielle Hunkins, Ellen Ito, Ashlee Jackson, Traynae Jobe, Bryton Marshall, Alexandria Martillo, Gracie Miller, Marco Morales, Hana Morrison, Roxana Muñoz, Bailee Oswalt, Ryan Partee, Asia Pitts, Kaitlin Ponder, Zachary Proctor, Lindsey Quick, Jocelyne Rocha-Ortiz, Caroline Rose, Amelia Singh, Lauren Smith and Audrey Winn.
Specialist in Education: Shannon Beeson, Lee Harmon and Ebony Warren, all in educational leadership, and Jackson May in psychology and counseling.
Students from Jonesboro and the A-State campus who received certifications are listed by category.
Addiction Studies: Haley Black, Brandi Caffey, Shelia Clay, Taylor Coulter, Tameka Dollison, Deborah Eberwein and Amber Wolfe.
Cyber Security: Cody Mace.
Play Therapy: Jackson May and Raleigh Smith.
Neuropsychological Testing: Tabatha Bradley, Nicole Moody, Sarah Stanley and Jaylee Tribble.
Nonprofit Communication: Edica Tamez.
Public Relations and Advertising: Edica Tamez.
Spanish for the Professions: Laura Dacus, Michaela Huss and Edica Tamez.
Special Education Teacher: Rebekah Howard.
Social Media Management: Madeline Mears, Andrew Morgan and Edica Tamez.
Swift Coding: Nathan Adams, Larson Carter, Brandon Cooper and Brady Morgan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.