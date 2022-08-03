JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission has announced plans for this year’s Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music festival.
The two-day event will feature Queensryche performing Friday night, Sept. 23, and the Gin Blossoms performing Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Ritter Communications Stage.
With Queensryche’s legacy of over 30 million records sold with hits like “Eyes of a Stranger,” “I don’t believe in Love,” and “Walk in the Shadows”, the group has toured alongside Metallica, Bon Jovi, ACDC, Def Leppard, The Scorpions, and currently Judas Priest.
Exciter, a Kiss tribute band will open for Queensryche Friday night along with the band Skinny Powers.
The Grammy-nominated Gin Blossoms music includes a fusion of melodic rock, pop, folk and country elements including a five-time Platinum breakthrough album New Miserable Experience, containing “Until I Fall Away,” “Found Out About You,” and “Allison Road.”
The Flatland Funk Donors will serve as the opening act along with the band Greasy Tree.
Saturday will also include a second stage with acts including TKK, Hayefield, Seven Hollows, Damn Randy’s, EG Vines, JB Strauss, Johnny Hayes and the Loveseats. Saturday’s activities include food and craft vendors and music throughout the day.
The festival also hosts the First National Bank, Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned Arkansas State Championship with over $13,000 in prize money.
The Kansas City Barbecue Society is the largest BBQ organization in the world. Each year, the Grand Champion is invited to the American Royal and Jack Daniels World Championship. The event includes the third annual SCA Steak Cook-off on Friday night with the grand prize of $1,000 and an invitation to the SCA Championship in Houston, Texas.
Barbecue contest, steak contest and vendor applications are available at www.facebook.com/ downtownjonesborobbqfest.
