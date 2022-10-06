JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce has hired Cody Slater as the new vice president of chamber programs. He will officially join the chamber team in mid-October.
Slater comes to Jonesboro with more than seven years of experience in chamber leadership and economic development. Since 2018, Slater has served as the president and CEO of the Wynne Economic Development Corporation and Cross County Chamber of Commerce.
Prior to his work in Wynne, Slater served as a regional manager for community and economic development at the Arkansas Economic Development Commission in Little Rock.
Slater brings a variety of experience to this role as he currently serves on the board for the Arkansas Economic Developers and Chamber Executives, and the Community Development Council and recently graduated from the Delta Regional Authority Delta Leadership Institute. Slater is also a 2018 graduate of the Community Development Institute.
As the vice president of chamber programs, Slater will coordinate various chamber committees and provide guidance and oversight for the chamber’s three leadership programs.
“Cody will be a great asset to our chamber team,” President and CEO of the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce Mark Young said. “He brings a passion for supporting our strong business community and will be vital in leading initiatives that support our mission.”
Slater earned a Bachelor of Science in Journalism with an emphasis in public relations from Arkansas State University.
“With more than 1,200 members, the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce proves to be a strong resource for Jonesboro,” Slater said. “I’m excited to join such an awesome team. My family and I have deep ties to Jonesboro, and I look forward to building positive relationships that support continued growth of the chamber and community.”
