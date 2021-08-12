JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently released the names of graduates for the spring 2021 semester.
Students from Jonesboro and the A-State campus who received bachelor’s degrees in agriculture, civil engineering, electrical engineering, general studies, mechanical engineering, nursing and social work are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture: Brenna Cannon with high honors/honors program, plant and soil science; and Jake McDowell and Kylie Meredith with high honors, both agricultural business.
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering: Joshua Hurd and John Sawyer IV.
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering: Ryan Hawes, Tyler Huggins, Rodrigo Meza, Victor Omowonuola, Zane Vaccari and Timothy Yarnell, with high honors.
Bachelor of General Studies: Bailey Bridges, with honors, Jasmone Brown, Marquis Eaton, Madison Lamberson, Odessia Haywood, Roy Marshall Jr., Catera Mitchell, Hope Ray, Lindsey Stoner and Allysa Weaver.
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering: Samantha Derrington and Damien Snooks.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Brayton Ragsdale, Jessica Brown, Anna Carroll, with high honors/honors program, Amanda Conner, Teslyn Eudaley, with honors, Kylie Givens, Jenna Glenn, with honors, Crystal Herron, Emily Koehler, with honors/honors program, Morgan McAlexander, with highest honors/honors program, Brittany Moore, Alyssa Nelson, Alyson Peek, Sydney Stewart, with honors/honors program, Mallory Tarbutton, with highest honors, Larry Tippitt, Gabrielle Woods and Megan Gilbee, with high honors.
Bachelor of Social Work: Ewurama Armah, Skyler Brewer, Olivia Carter-Wilson, with honors, Wendy Serena McDonald, Amanda Meister, with honors, Evelyn Smith, Abagail West and Kieannah Wofford.
