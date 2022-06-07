JONESBORO — Three Jonesboro institutions are partnering to host the third annual Northeast Arkansas Diversity Conference, which aims to help businesses and organizations develop and create more inclusive workplaces.
St. Bernards Healthcare; the Arkansas State University Division of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement; and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State are collaborating to lead the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 24 in Centennial Hall of the Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road on the A-State campus.
The theme of this year’s conference is, “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) as a Tool for Organizational Success,” and the event will take an in-depth look at equity and offer tools for creating spaces that promote equity, create a sense of belonging, and strategically implement inclusion throughout the organization.
“We are so excited to host this conference,” Evette L. Allen Moore, Ph.D., assistant dean for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at NYITCOM at A-State said. “It is our hope that the conference serves as a great way for organizations to begin conversations that will move them toward lasting change for a culture of DEIB.”
The conference will begin with a keynote address by Candice Maxwell, Ed.D., distinguished education equity fellow and professor for the University of Central Arkansas College of Education. The afternoon will feature break-out sessions that will allow in-depth discussion on how to implement the principles Maxwell discussed into daily practice.
Nurses and Physicians will be eligible to receive continuing education units. Social workers and educators will receive certificates indicating their attendance. These certificates can be used by attendees to apply for professional development credit through the appropriate granting agency.
Registration is $35. Registration with CEU application is $40.Registration is due Friday by 5 p.m. Interested participants can register online at redwolv.es/ diversityconference22. For more information, email Moore at eallen03@nyit.edu.
