INDIANAPOLIS — Sabrina NeKay Lewellen, the deputy director/assistant secretary of the Arkansas Senate, was elected staff chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures at the 2023 NCSL Legislative Summit in Indianapolis. She is the first African-American woman to serve as staff chair in NCSL history.
Lewellen attended Jonesboro public schools and graduated from Jonesboro High School in 1995. She is the youngest daughter of the late Rev. Dr. Herman Lewellen and Mrs. Mildred King Lewellen.
