PEARL HARBOR — Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Moore, a native of Jonesboro, is serving aboard USS Daniel Inouye, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Moore joined the Navy four and a half years ago.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
PEARL HARBOR — Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Moore, a native of Jonesboro, is serving aboard USS Daniel Inouye, a U.S. Navy warship, operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Moore joined the Navy four and a half years ago.
“I joined the Navy because I wanted to make my family proud while also making myself happy,” Moore said in a press release. “The Navy was the best option by far.”
USS Daniel Inouye is a guided-missile destroyer that provides a wide range of war-fighting capabilities. The destroyer is a multi-mission ship that can operate independently or as part of a larger group of ships at sea. The ship is equipped with tomahawk missiles, torpedoes, guns and a phalanx close-in weapons system. More than 300 sailors serve aboard the destroyer.
“The Navy is important to national defense because the way we get from one place to another mainly focuses on waterways,” Moore said. “The Navy protects our goods, if we cannot secure our waterways and provide freedom of navigation, we and other countries would be cut off from the rest of the world.”
Moore and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
As Moore and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Being in the Navy means to me the chance to keep on improving myself, lifelong relationships and influencing life-changing decisions for those that need it,” Moore commented.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.