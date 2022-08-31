WASHINGTON — In early August, Sabrina NeKay Lewellen, deputy director/assistant secretary of the Arkansas Senate, was elected to the position of staff vice chair of the National Conference of State Legislatures at the 2022 Legislative Summit in Denver. According to the press release, Lewellen will become staff chair in 2023-24.

NCSL, a bipartisan organization, serves the nation’s 7,383 legislators and more than 30,000 legislative staff.