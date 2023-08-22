JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate with associate degrees during spring commencement. Jonesboro students earning associate degrees are listed by degree.

Students who satisfactorily complete approximately 50 percent of the requirements for selected bachelor’s degrees may earn an associate degree en route to a four-year degree. For part-time students or students who need to stop out due to personal or extenuating circumstances, the en-route associate degree can be a valuable intermediate goal, bridging the period between matriculation and the completion of a four-year baccalaureate degree.