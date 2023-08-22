JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate with associate degrees during spring commencement. Jonesboro students earning associate degrees are listed by degree.
Students who satisfactorily complete approximately 50 percent of the requirements for selected bachelor’s degrees may earn an associate degree en route to a four-year degree. For part-time students or students who need to stop out due to personal or extenuating circumstances, the en-route associate degree can be a valuable intermediate goal, bridging the period between matriculation and the completion of a four-year baccalaureate degree.
Associate of Applied Science in Nursing
Associate of Applied Science, Physical Therapist Assistant
Kylie Eckerd, Lelis Gutierrez, Maranda Lee, Shatavia Moore, Chukwuka Okanume and Christina Spencer.
Associate of General Studies
Associate of Arts, en route
Zoe Anderson, Brooke Bonds, Aubrey Defries, Amber Johnson, Kayla Moore and Jamie Ross.
Associate of Science, en route
Santosha Anderson, Talya Anderson, Rachel Bailey, Karli Barker, Braylynn Bess, Taylor Blalock, Mahita Bodasakurti, Emily Brannon, Stephanie Butler, Kyle Cantrell, Macie Catron, Tamia Clark, Chloe Fike, Miranda Findley, Sanaa Fowler, Jeremy Garcia, William Glass, Evette Jones, Hwiyoon Kim, Caitlin Latham, Rebecca McKelvey, Victoria Mitchell, Rachel Mooneyham, Austin Murray, Harrison Pait, Ryan Powell, Haley Reddick, Emma Scott, Margaret Storer, Claire Umeora, Elizabeth Walton, Emily Whittaker and Jacob Woodward.
