JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently released the names of student graduates for the spring 2021 semester.
Students from Jonesboro and the A-State campus who received Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Music, Bachelor of Music Education and Bachelor of Science in Education degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Arts: Luis Sanchez in chemistry; Benjamin Tucker in communication studies; Ridge Diffine in computer science; Tyler Brooks, Sasha Burdsal, Kourtland Moore, Russell Gray and Clayton Swann, all in criminology; Austin Hogg, in economics; Autumn Anderson, Christopher Cockrell and Michaela Huss, with highest honors/honors program, all in English; Ryken Cocherell and Kyra Franks, both in history; Haley Feagin, Quinetta Jackson and Rashad Kirksey, with honors, all in political science; Alexius Foster-Johnston, Kristi Hart and Annagrace Tatum, with honors, all in psychology; Krista Robertson in sociology; and Jessica James, with high honors/honors program in world languages and culture.
Bachelor of Fine Arts: Kierra Crenshaw, with high honors, in Art and Jose Corales III in graphic design.
Bachelor of Music: Quaine Hogan and Zachary Lynn, with high honors.
Bachelor of Music Education: David Camp, Mia DuPree, Christopher Isom, Dylan Richmond, Mary Rougeau and David M. Wilson, with high honors, all in instrumental music; and Sarah Martin, with high honors/honors program, in vocal music.
Bachelor of Science in Education: Evyn Graham, with high honors, Tariane King, Kaylee Nelson and Bethany Schlesinger, all in elementary education; McKenna Boone, Timothy Ohlwein and McKenzie Waddell, with high honors, all in mathematics; Jennifer Webb, with honors, in mid-level education; Peyton Tovey in physical education; and Kyle Koster in social science.
