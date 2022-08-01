JONESBORO – Arkansas State University recently announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at spring commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium. The list includes graduates from 44 states and 16 other countries.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating with highest honors. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated with high honors, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated with honors.
Students from Jonesboro and the A-State campus earning bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Arts:
Parker Meeks with honors/honors program, in chemistry; Alyson Nichols with high honors/university honors, in computer science; Rachel Gage, Patrick Moore, Kelsea Pennington, with honors/honors program, and Hillary Rice, all in criminology; Aaron Dent, with honors/honors program, Autumn Moery and Aliah Amani Rowe, all in economics; Chandler Brigham, with honors/honors program, and Alicia Santos, with high honors, both in English; James Lumsey Jr. in environmental studies; Kathrine Davis, with high honors/honors program, Wesley Handwork, with honors/honors program, Murphy McFerrin, and Nathan Wheaton, with high honors, all in history; Keianna Trujillo in philosophy; Cameron Bandy, with honors, Jarred Carter, Morgan Hibbard-Gregg, with high honors/honors program, and Jonathan White, with honors/honors program, all in political science; Lori Alpe, with honors, Jazmyn Canty-Malone, Amanda Mirabella, Kimberly Thomas and Sarah Wilson, all in psychology; and Zachary Proctor, with high honors/honors program, in sociology.
Bachelor of Fine Arts:
Jacob Mathis, with honors, and Kenneth Willette, both in art, and Dakotah Martinez in graphic design.
Bachelor of General Studies:
Samuel Brownhill, Natalie Flanigan, with honors, Michelle Gomoll, Tierra Hicks, Hayley Knapp, Brynn Long, Kristen Wise and Reginal Wright.
Bachelor of Music:
Alitza Cabibi-Wilkin, with honors.
Bachelor of Music Education:
Brittney Ditto, Alexandra Guedea, and Jodie Seaborn, with honors, all in instrumental music, and Jazmin Selvy in vocal music.
Bachelor of Science:
Yeabtsega T. Brown, with high honors, Marriott Christophe-Guirand, Zixi Feng, Kate Islas, with honors/honors program, Dongkeun Kim, Madison Powell, William Sharp and Jennifer White, all in accounting; Abeer Al-Jaad, Devon Allen, with high honors, Rachel DeGood, with honors, Madeline Farris, with honors/honors program, Cecily Long, with high honors/honors program, Kalyn McDade, Parker Meeks, with honors/honors program, Tristan Moore, Audre Smith, and Jackson St. Pierre, with high honors/honors program, all in biological sciences; Garrett Davis and Carmela Cofre, with honors/honors program, both in biotechnology; Whittney Anderson, Yanet Beltran, Grant Dreiling, Robert Fox, Wyatt Griffin, Mohnish Kumar, Angelica Lara, and Rafael Mendoza, with honors, all in business administration; Laurin McDuffee in clinical laboratory science; Tinequa Cooper, Norman Guyton, Victoria Lange, with high honors, Blake Moore, Emily Rush, with honors, Karlee Waleszonia, and Tamra Washington and Molly Williams, both with high honors, all in communication disorders; Ryan Partee in computer and information technology; Amine Ghoorchiyani, with honors/honors program, in computer science; Noah Mooneyham and Miriam Sosa, both in creative media production; Savannah Fikes, with honors, and Alexandra Roberts and Madison Ashley, both with high honors, all in dietetics; Andrew Flowers in digital innovations; Winn Knight and Hana Morrison, with honors, both in disaster preparedness and emergency management; Jonathan Andrews Jackson Clayton, with honors, Stephen McDay and Krischan Couch, all in engineering technology; Ally Ballard and Alberto Garcia and Wanya Wilkins, both with honors, all in finance; Trevor Harvey in global supply chain management; Elizabeth Farish, with honors, in health studies; Dyamond Couch and Madelynn Reed, both in interdisciplinary studies; Emma Sairls in international business; Samuel Allen, with high honors, Madison Munn, with honors, Kristina De La Rosa and Caroline Rose, all in management; Madalynne Booth in marketing; Aaron Dent, with honors/honors program, in mathematics; Keyon Atkins, Mariah Boushka, Katie Fennell, with honors, Olivia Hancock, Kendall Hutchison, Lauren Little, Kaelyn Parker, Nikolas Smith, Shyanne Smith, with high honors, Kristin Steimel, with honors/honors program, Peyton Summers, Amber Tyler and Haylee Yount, all in psychology; Tyler Ballard, Cazzie Pringle and Nancy Smith, all in sport management; MaryKate Reid, with high honors, in strategic communications; and Christian Vickrey, in wildlife, fisheries and conservation.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture:
Luther Carson, Jonathan Gammill, Olivia Gibson, with high honors, Matthew Verser and Morgan Widick, all in agricultural business; Hunter Elrod in agricultural studies; and Harold Hollingsead and Dylan Woolard, both in plant and soil science.
Bachelor of Science in Education:
Heather Benge and Cason Haney, both with honors, Hannah Driskell, Makenzie Fenimore, Madison Hardin, Rachel Holt, with high honors, Tiffany Holt, with honors, Danielle Hunkins, Helen Nelson, Kaitlin Ponder, with highest honors/honors program, and Katrina White, with high honors/honors program, all in elementary education; Susan Abshier, with high honors, Hannah Montgomery, Emery Steele, with high honors, and Anna Tomlinson, all in mid-level education; Taylor Reynolds and Gabrielle Stewart, both in physical education; Kaylee Crain, with high honors, in social science; and Rikkia Greer in special education.
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering:
Jackson Hundley.
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering:
Karin La Riva and Eduardo Mata.
Bachelor of Science
in Nursing:
Kaoori Archer and Peyton Dale, both with honors, Tray Dickson, Caitlin Duty, Phuong Ho, with high honors, Shannon Irwin, with honors, Melanie Jackson, Christian Martillo, with honors, Quinton Mauldin, Garrett McKisson, Jodie Moody, Weston Newcomb and Bethany Norris, both with honors, Bailee Oswalt, with high honors, Emily Philamlee, with honors, Ashley Rogers, Jordan Rogers, with honors/honors program, Kaitlyn Thompson, with high honors, Kiersten Walker, with honors, and Jamie Watson.
Bachelor of Social Work:
Jahna Caines and Anita Cole, both with honors, Milena Diaz, Ronald Fratesi, Raven Jackson, Carolyn Jones, Racquel Phillips, Te’Yerra Roberts and Kayla Slinkard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.