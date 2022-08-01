JONESBORO – Arkansas State University recently announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at spring commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium. The list includes graduates from 44 states and 16 other countries.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating with highest honors. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated with high honors, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated with honors.