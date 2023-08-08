JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of graduates for the Spring 2023 semester. Students living in Jonesboro and at A-State who earned bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Arts
Nicole Brownderville in chemistry; Rachel Hakenewerth, Daisy Ibarra, Jerry Nix with honors, honors program, and Heather Sipes, all in criminology; Maria Ledesma in economics and political science; Carolyn Seglem, with high honors, university honors, and Cameron Simmermon with high honors, all in English; Cori Ann with high honors, honors program, in English and sociology; Jared Allinson, Bethany Crum with honors, William Johnson and James See, all in history; Tori Simmons and Leighton Stout with honors, both in political science; Kaleb Webb with high honors, university honors in political science and world languages and cultures; and James Copelin, Audrey Hughes with high honors, and Sarah Jones with honors, all in psychology.
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Megan Stephens with honors in art and Courtney Garner with honors in graphic design.
Bachelor of General Studies
Ivy Bathrick, Mary Bouchard, Avery Finley with honors, Arthur Gentry, Adyson Jones with high honors, John Mincey, Katharine Parker, Megan Parker and Bailey Tosh.
Bachelor of Music
Taylor Watkins with high honors, university honors.
Bachelor of Music Education
Alanson Clevenger with high honors, Sydney Rush with high honors, Ethan Scurlock with honors, and Eric Watson with high honors, all in instrumental music.
Bachelor of Science
Christy Breeding, Caitlin Cooper with highest honors, Bryton Marshall with honors, and Vi Thi Nguyet Nguyen, all in accounting; Madeline Adams, Chance Austin with honors, Ali Baker, Cade Byrd with honors, Harrison Fitzwater, Alexandra Gibson with high honors, Drake Gross honors program, Christina Heang, Lucas King, Erin Pruitt, Allison Quick, Hannah Seats with high honors, university honors, Isaac Silos Kayla Treasitti with honors, MaryJayne Umeora with honors, honors program, and Mikayla Westman-Forbes, all in biological sciences; Audrey Hernandez with honors, Jordan Hindman, Shelby Lakey and Patrick Patterson, all in business administration; Evelyn Pulliam in business economics; Cali Barnes and Micah Flynn, both in clinical laboratory science; Marc Carter, Gracesyn Craig, Cameron Hafner with high honors, honors program, Maggie Horn with high honors, Katherine Reinholtz with high honors, Hannah Taylor with highest honors, honors program, Makenzie Thomas with high honors, Rylee Thomason and Halle Willard with high honors, all in communication disorders; Harrison Turner in computer and information technology; Jacob Bell, Gavin Cooper with high honors, Jacob Rodgers and Carolyn Seglem with high honors, university honors, all in computer science; Reace Barnett, Cade Booker, Tylan Cox, Ralynnda March with honors, and Meagan Williams with honors, all in creative media production; Kristen Creighton in dietetics; London Box in digital technology and design; Hunter Beshears with high honors and Lakendra Lyons, both in disaster preparedness and emergency management; Brittany Rosenberg, William Tyler and William Yearta, all in engineering technology; Walker Davis with honors, Jackson Ellard with honors, and Brodey Prestidge, all in finance; Thomasina Huggins with high honors, honors program in finance and business administration; Jacob Henry in finance and business economics; Luka Naglic with high honors in finance and marketing; Rabecca McCleary and Vu Hoai Nguyen with honors, both in health studies; Jake Algee with honors and Ethan Cook, both in interdisciplinary studies; Wonhui Cho with honors in international business; Kimberly Gunn and Jacob Snyder, both in management; Payton Bentley, Kevin Darr with honors, Roxana Flores Munoz with highest honors, honors program, and Jordan Moore, all in marketing; Johnna Berryhill and Xena McFatter, both in mathematics; Iham Al-qaissi, Brittney Ammons with high honors, university honors, Chelsea Atchley, Rachel Belk, Neely Boyd, Maggie Carty, Zachary Duerr with high honors, honors program, Genna Echols with high honors, Daisy Ibarra Loretta Lyon with honors, university honors, Jocelyne Rocha-Ortiz and Jaylon Woodard, all in psychology; Rui Sago with high honors, all in sports management; Kristan Buford, Keely Elmore, Heather Foley with high honors, Tiffany Gibson, Clarissa Pulliam, Madeleine Volner with high honors and Savannah Williams with highest honors, honors program, all in strategic communications; and Jose Martinez in wildlife, fisheries and conservation.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Rees Dunlap and Seth Wilcox, both in agricultural business; Laura Bean in animal science; and Lane Pierce in plant and soil science.
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Jesus Flores, Eli Stracener and Ryan Williamson with honors.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Maddie Lubinski with honors in chemistry; Taylor Mosbey and Haylee Tilley both in elementary education; Chloe Gilmore in mid-level education; Madison Kendrick and Danny McNeal, both in physical education; Connor Rawls with high honors, honors program, Joseph Waleszonia and Mackenzi Wood, all in social science; and Brianna Kiplinger and Olga Pittman, both in special education K-12.
Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Dixie Cross and Jacob Siler.
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Montgomery with high honors, honors program and Zayn Nicholson.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Alexis Campbell with honors, Chloe Cox, Joey Crawford, Rebecca French with highest honors, honors program, Calli Gerber with high honors, Kelci Hester, Haddyn Hurst with high honors, Jessalyn Johnson, Izeanaye Jones with honors, Adriana Mancilla with high honors, honors program, Elizabeth Martin with high honors, Madison Mathis with honors, Emily Moore with high honors, Courtney Robinson, Emma Schroeder with honors, Jessica Taylor with honors and Kamryn Terry with honors.
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science
John Youngman.
Bachelor of Social Work
Cassidy Armstrong, Twilla Blankenship, Mayzee Coots with high honors, Aleah Davis with honors, Ashlee Jackson, Kara McDaniel, Malorie McLaughlin, Sarah Roberson with high honors, honors program, Allison Sterling and Hannah Taber with high honors.
