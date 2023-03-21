JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at fall commencement, held Dec. 17. Jonesboro students earning bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Arts
KaRon Coleman Jr. and Meg Gifford, both in communication studies; Isaiah Haywood in computer science; Hunter Davis with high honors, Audrey Laird, Madison Mayes, Keiosha Nelson and Na’Destiny Smith with honors, all in criminology; BayLee Burns with honors in both criminology and sociology; Justin Hughes in economics; Rebecca Roberts in political science, honors program; Whitley Griggs with honors, Mersadies Means-Pickett, Cole Morgan, Brooke Posey and Hugh Walton, all in psychology; and Shoucun Chen in world languages and cultures.
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Kara Fraine and Brittany Smith, both in graphic design.
Bachelor of General Studies
Alexander Berry, Collin Crawford, Desi Sills and Nolan Smith.
Bachelor of Science
Kelsey Gentry and Leah Algee, both in accounting; Courtney Dover, Blake Sanders and Bailey Tagupa, all in biological sciences; Daniel Jackson in biotechnology; David Adams, Courtney Batten, Jade Bridges Kayann Brown, Makayla Clayton with honors, Kilee Reed with high honors and Grace Scott, all in business administration; Anthony Weaver in computer and information technology; Aaron Meadows in computer science; Lathairio Haynes and Payton Hooton with high honors, both in creative media production; Cody Jennings and Jeremy Jones II both in engineering technology; Algernoa Crenshaw II with honors and April White, both in exercise science; William Silas in global supply chain management; Pharane’ Stokes in health studies; Elizabeth Mansfield in interdisciplinary studies; Thang Nguyen in international business; LaBrittany Bledsoe in management; William Doggett and Hannah Gutt, both in marketing; BayLee Burns with honors, Ashley Flemon, Jordin Rone with high honors, Kayla Wilson and Hannah Yarbrough with high honors, all in psychology; and Callie Beaird-Campbell in wildlife, fisheries and conservation.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
John Bell, Jamison Bridger, Mallorie Lovrien with honors and Barrett Wrinkles, all in agricultural business; Amber Skabronski in animal science; and Lora Gillis, Garrett Hillis, Caleb Watson and Carter Whitlatch, all in plant and soil science.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Emilee Hammett with high honors and Kathleen Laden, both in elementary education; Kassie Davis and Hannah Rogers, both with honors in English; Hershel Walker Jr. in physical education; and Michael Jordan in social science.
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Bishoy Gerges and Dylan Johnson.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Chassidy Carter and Skylia Lester.
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science
Caroline George with honors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.