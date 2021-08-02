JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently released the names of graduates for the spring 2021 semester.
Students from Jonesboro and the A-State campus who received Bachelor of Science degrees are listed by field of study.
Accounting: Jennifer Laird, Brittany Oliver and Allison Sammons with high honors/honors program.
Biological Sciences: Logan Baltz, with honors, Nnenna Crockett, Dax Hurst, Bailey McAlexander, with highest honors/honors program, Chase McArthur, with high honors, Alivia O’Brien, Luis Sanchez, John Webb, with honors/honors program, and Abigail Wilkie, with high honors/honors program.
Biotechnology: Auburn Ramsey.
Business Administration: Mahdi Al Hamood, Logan Harrison, Savanah Moe, Matthew Rasmussen, George Sharpe, Leydi Sherwood, with highest honors, and Shiqi Zhong.
Business Economics: Anthony Adkins, with honors, Loron Brown and Matthew Rasmussen.
Clinical Laboratory Science: Evelyn Durrett, Yuxin Gong and Jingyi Jiang.
Communication Disorders: Megan Adams, Savannah Cooper, with high honors/honors program, Taylor Gilcrease, McKenzie Heslep, Jenna Hodges, with high honors, Robert Hudson, with honors, Taylor Kifer, with honors, Paige McCord, with high honors, Andria Mullins, with honors, Gabrielle Pennington, Ashley Pyeatt and Kelcie Wehrum.
Computer and Information Technology: Dana Jones Jr.
Computer Science: Zahra Alismaeel.
Creative Media Production: Annelize Collins, with high honors, Ethan Edgar, Britton Hargrave, Jake Williamson.
Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management: Brandon Johnson, with honors, and Karen Metcalf.
Finance: Jalen Barksdale, Coy Ferrell, with honors/honors program, Olivia Huey, Allison Sammons, with high honors/honors program, Yanzhang Tan and Molly Wall.
Global Supply Chain Management: Christopher Hayes, Riley Peters, Anna Raffo, with highest honors/honors program, and Brandon Vanbuskirk.
Health Promotion: Coby Crite.
Health Studies: Baylie Broadaway, Blaine Carter and Kendal Rogers, with honors.
Interdisciplinary Studies: Katie Cunningham, with honors, Laura Dacus, with honors, Bryana Hancock, Hannah Jenkins, Sydni Rebstock, Whitney Shown, with honors, and Alexis Yarboro.
Management: Terrence Boles, Meghan Cantara, Danielle Melton,Tamika Smith and Alex Young, with honors/university honors.
Marketing: Meghan Cantara, Bethany Clark, Hogan Dailey, university honors, Riley Fischbacher, with high honors, James Griebel, with honors, Haley McDowell, Nathaniel McMinn, Cassandra Pirtle, Anna Raffo, with highest honors/honors program, and Emily Waterworth.
Mathematics: Anthony Adkins, with honors, Timothy Ohlwein, Nikki Smith and McKenzie Waddell, with high honors.
Psychology: Rosemary Alberson, Valerie Dean, Wisthdy Laguerre, Hunter Mattix, Nicole Moody, with honors, Katie Reed, Maggie Rhodes, Sarah Stanley and Jaylee Tribble, with highest honors/university honors.
Sport Management: Summer Ford.
Strategic Communications: Britton McCall, Madeline Mears, Andrew Morgan, Katie Pruitt and Edica Tamez.
Wildlife, Fisheries and Conservation: Destiny Guyton, Drake Ritter and Kayleigh Rodríguez, with honors.
