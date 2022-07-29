The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club has announced additional winners of the Edwin Dalstrom Awards presented to people and organizations which have made significant contributions to the Lions during the 2021-22 year by assisting the club in raising the funds needed to meet its mission of serving persons in the community, especially those with vision problems.
Kroger Marketplace and Bill’s Cost+Plus Supermarkets in Jonesboro were recognized for their help with the annual UH Lions pecans and nuts sale.
