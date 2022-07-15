JONESBORO — The Jonesboro University Heights Lions Club presented a number of community service awards at its recent awards and installation banquet.
Edwin Dalstrom Awards were presented to individuals and organizations that made significant contributions during the 2021-22 club year to help raise funds to meet the club’s mission of serving people in the community, especially those with vision problems.
Mitchell Mathis with the Arkansas State University Physical Education Department received a Dalstrom Award for his help in making the first Jonesboro University Heights Pickleball Tournament a success. The tournament was held in the ASU HPESS gym complex.
Woodsprings Pharmacy also received the award for outstanding sales of pecans and other nuts during the club’s annual nut sales project.
