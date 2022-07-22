Rebekah Legere and Daniel Miller announce their engagement and upcoming wedding to be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 29, at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 2821 Forest Home Road in Jonesboro. Friends and family are invited.
The bride is the daughter of William and Jill Legere of Jonesboro. She graduated with high honors from Golden State Baptist College in 2022 with a degree in education and is employed at Emmanuel Baptist Academy.
