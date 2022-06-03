A combination of “June” and “nineteenth,” Juneteenth is a holiday that recognizes when slaves were informed that they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863.
On June 19, 1865, Union soldiers led by Maj. General Gordon Granger, rode into Galveston, Texas, with news the war had ended and the slaves in Texas were now free.
Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. In 2021, President Joseph Biden recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday.
The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission, a division of the Arkansas Department of Education, will present a commemorative program, “Juneteenth the Experience: A Moment in History,” at 10 a.m. June 18, on the Arkansas State Capitol steps, 500 Woodlane St., in Little Rock.
The Keynote speaker will be Broadway Joe Booker, a broadcaster for Power 92, who has been recognized for his contributions to hosting inaugural Juneteenth celebrations in Central Arkansas.
The event is free and open to the public. Highlights will include commemorative reflections, artistic presentations by youth performing arts groups, and a theatrical presentation of the events leading up to Juneteenth.
For more information, contact the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission at 888-290-5464.
From 6 to 8 p.m. June 19, the Museum of Science and History, 3050 Central Ave. in Memphis will feature an evening of live music on the lawn of the Pink Palace Mansion.
The Juneteenth celebration will include a two-hour outdoor concert from the African Jazz Ensemble, led by Ekpe Abioto.
Seating will be provided, however, guests are free to bring lawn chairs and blankets. There will be finger foods and refreshments on the mansion porch, as well as a cash bar.
Early bird ticket prices, good through June 8 are $35 for nonmembers; $30 for members; $20 for youth; and $15 for member youth and may be purchased online at www.moshmemphis.com.
