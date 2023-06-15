JONESBORO — Juneteenth, which was established as a federal holiday in 2021, will be celebrated Monday with federal offices, including the U.S. Postal Service being closed.
At the city and county levels, some area locations will close while others remain open.
Those counties choosing to close include Cross, Jackson, Mississippi, Randolph and Sharp.
City offices that plan to close include Hoxie, Trumann, Newport, Pocahontas and Corning.
Of these cities, the only changes to sanitation schedules were reported in Newport where Monday’s residential garbage route will be run Tuesday and Tuesday’s will be run Wednesday, and Pocahontas where both Monday’s and Tuesday’s routes will be run Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.