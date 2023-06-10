Juneteenth in Da Rock set at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center

LITTLE ROCK — The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., will host its 14th annual Juneteenth celebration, “Juneteenth in Da Rock,” beginning with the Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
A color guard will raise the Juneteenth Flag with the accompaniment of the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Admission to the flag-raising is free.
Beginning at 7 a.m. June 17, the Juneteenth 5K Run/Walk will begin at the cultural center and pass through some of Central Arkansas’s notable historic African American communities and landmarks. Registration for this event is required. The cost to register is $55 and may be made online at juneteenthlittlerock.com. Late registration will be available onsite.
The Juneteenth in Da Rock Street Festival begins at noon June 17. Admission is free. It will feature live music from local and nationally recognized artists including Grammy Award-winning R&B artist MÝA and critically acclaimed Gospel artist Nakitta Clegg-Foxx, over 120 vendors, food trucks, a family-focused kids’ zone, a sensory-friendly quiet zone and a health and wellness village with free health screenings.
