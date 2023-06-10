Juneteenth in Da Rock set at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center

A visitor enjoys a climbing wall during the 2022 Juneteenth in Da Rock Street Festival at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St. in Little Rock. The free festival is set to begin at noon June 17 and will feature a variety of entertainment including a family-focused kids’ zone.

 Courtesy of the Mosaic Templars

LITTLE ROCK — The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., will host its 14th annual Juneteenth celebration, “Juneteenth in Da Rock,” beginning with the Juneteenth flag-raising ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

A color guard will raise the Juneteenth Flag with the accompaniment of the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Admission to the flag-raising is free.