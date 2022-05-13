JONESBORO — KLEK’s Juneteenth in Jonesboro will return in 2022 bigger and better than previous years after a pandemic-caused a two-year hiatus. This year’s theme is “Overcoming Obstacles through Courage and Joy.”
Special events will include the first-ever Juneteenth parade, which will step off at 11 a.m., June 18.
The parade will be hosted by KAIT News Anchor Jurnee Taylor and the Rev. Dr. Ray Scales, emeritus pastor of New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and founder of the Craighead County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Committee.
Grand Marshals will be the first African American professors at Arkansas State University: Dr. Wilbert Gaines, Dr. Herman Strickland, Earline Smith, widow of Dr. C. Calvin Smith, and Velmar Richmond, widow of Dr. Mossie Richmond.
Organizations still have time to sign up to either walk or have a float in the parade. General registration is $30 with registration for nonprofits at $20. Parade registration is available online at www.klekfm.org/juneteenth. The last day to register is June 4.
Organizations still have an opportunity to receive naming rights to the Parade Grandstand, as well as other events for the Juneteenth in Jonesboro Celebration.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission is sponsoring the first-ever Juneteenth Fireworks display, which is set for the night of June 18.
Other events include a Sweet Potato Pie Baking Contest sponsored by Kool Kutts Enterprises, which is set for the evening of June 17. The entry fee for the contest is $10 per pie and registration is due by June 1. Registration forms and additional information are available on the KLEK website.
Those interested in having a vendor booth or being a sponsor should also register online. Vendors must register by June 1.
The Juneteenth in Jonesboro celebration is still evolving with updates and additional events to be posted on klekfm.org as they are organized.
