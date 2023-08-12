JONESBORO — Junior Auxiliary of Jonesboro will hold Operation Coat Drive from Aug. 28 to Sept. 8. The community is asked to donate coats to help Craighead County kids.
Coat bins will be located at the following schools in Jonesboro, the Jonesboro Kindergarten Center, 618 W. Nettleton Ave.; Jonesboro Health and Wellness magnet school, 1001 Rosemond Ave.; Jonesboro Visual and Performing Arts magnet school, 1804 Hillcrest Drive; Nettleton Steam Elementary, 2219 Thorn St.; Nettleton Steam Intermediate, 3801 Vera St.; and Fox Meadow Elementary, 2305 Fox Meadow Lane.
