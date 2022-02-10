LITTLE ROCK — In celebration of Black History Month, the Arkansas Democratic Black Caucus will honor nine Arkansans who have positively impacted the state at the 18th Annual King Kennedy Awards at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Venue at Windsong, 7318 Windsong Drive in North Little Rock.
LaGanzie Kale, founder and general manager of KLEK 102.5 F.M. in Jonesboro will receive the Annie Abrams Community Service Award.
Other awards and their recipients include the Irma Hunter Brown Women’s Leadership Award to Dametrice FranSha Anderson of Little Rock.
The Thomas E. Patterson Education Award to Dr. Janice Warren of Little Rock.
The Jerry Jewel Government Leadership Award Joni Alexander of Pine Bluff.
The Calvin King Economic Development Award to Darrell Anthony of Marion.
President’s Awards went to:
Kwami Abdul-Bey of Little Rock
Keidra Phillips-Burrell of Pine Bluff
Dr. Michelle R. Smith of North Little Rock.
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to retired Col. Erica Ingram of the Arkansas Army National Guard.
The King Kennedy Awards were established in 2005 to honor and recognize outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to their communities and the state.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to provide two scholarships to students at the four Arkansas historically black colleges or universities.
