KASU Bluegrass Monday to feature Monroe Crossing

Graham Sones (from left), Derek Johnson, Matt Thompson, Lisa Fuglie and Mark Anderson, members of the bluegrass band Monroe Crossing, will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 23, at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in downtown Paragould. The event is part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM on the fourth Monday of each month.

 Courtesy of Jamey Guy

Named in honor of Bill Monroe, the band plays traditional bluegrass music, gospel songs, original melodies and their own unique arrangements that originated in a style of music other than bluegrass such as classic country music or rock-and-roll.