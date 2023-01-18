KASU Bluegrass Monday to feature Monroe Crossing

PARAGOULD — Monroe Crossing will perform a concert of bluegrass music at 7 p.m. Jan. 23, at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St. in downtown Paragould. The concert is part of the Bluegrass Monday concert series presented by KASU 91.9 FM.
Named in honor of Bill Monroe, the band plays traditional bluegrass music, gospel songs, original melodies and their own unique arrangements that originated in a style of music other than bluegrass such as classic country music or rock-and-roll.
Over the past 20 years, the group has performed over 2,000 shows at bluegrass festivals, churches and venues across the country. In addition to touring across the United States, they have also toured through Canada, Europe and Southeast Asia.
Monroe Crossing has recorded 17 CDs and produced a concert DVD. The band released a CD in 2015 that included music recorded live at past Bluegrass Monday performances.
Based in Minnesota, Monroe Crossing is the only bluegrass band to be named Artist of the Year by the Minnesota Music Academy. The group has also been inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame and has received numerous awards from the Minnesota Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Association.
In 2007 and in 2014, the band was invited to appear at the official showcase concert at the International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual convention.
Lisa Fuglie is a founding member of Monroe Crossing. She plays fiddle, guitar and mandolin and is a featured lead vocalist for the group. She was raised in Nigeria and she first discovered bluegrass music through Bill Monroe records.
Matt Thompson of Mankato, Minn., plays the mandolin and fiddle and is a founding member of the group. He is a past Mandolin Player of the Year award winner given by the MBOTMA.
Another founding member of the band, Mark Anderson plays bass in the group. His first musical experience was playing in alternative rock bands, but his musical tastes changed dramatically after being introduced to bluegrass music in 1995.
Derek Johnson sings and plays guitar. Similar to Anderson, his first musical experiences were in rock-and-roll bands, but he too discovered a love for bluegrass music.
Graham Sones plays banjo for the band. He’s played Earl Scruggs-style banjo licks for over four decades.
Admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door the night of the concert. Everyone age 18 and younger will be admitted for free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets.
Bluegrass Mondays are a nonprofit event, with 100 percent of ticket proceeds going to the performers.
