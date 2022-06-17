JONESBORO — KASU, the public media service of Arkansas State University, has appointed Rayna Kingston as a listener engagement specialist.
KASU is a non-profit, non-commercial, public radio station that relies on donations from its listeners as a vital source for its operating revenue. Kingston’s goals include maintaining the relationship between KASU and its listeners, developing strategies to attract new listeners and supporters, and organizing the station’s fundraising drives.
Mark Smith, station manager, said in a press release, “Rayna’s passion for public radio and her naturally vibrant personality are just the qualities we need as the station seeks to build a closer relationship with our listeners and to increase the support that KASU needs to better serve our community.”
Kingston, who holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from A-State, has served remotely as an adjunct professor for A-State Campus Querétaro in Mexico. She has developed and organized writing and poetry workshops, as well as compiled and edited an annual literary magazine, The Tributary, preparing it for publication. Her experience in the food service industry will also benefit her as she welcomes new contributors to KASU and assists in promoting the station in the community and throughout the region.
“I’m very much looking forward to this new and exciting opportunity to work for KASU and within the community,” Kingston said. “This is my hometown and I want to see listener engagement grow so the station can remain a vital news source for this area as well as sharing the wonderful local programs KASU offers that I’ve come to love.”
KASU is a National Public Radio member station, offering programming from NPR and other public media sources as well as local news and information, and a wide variety of locally-produced music programs.
At 91.9 FM, the station is the university’s 100,000-watt public broadcasting service. KASU offers live streaming of its programs at KASU.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.