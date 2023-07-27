JONESBORO — Seven Arkansas State University faculty members have received Kays Foundation grants to provide support for their projects during the 2023-24 academic year. The board of directors of the Kays Foundation reviews and selects grant proposals from A-State faculty and staff.

The board approved a proposal from Dr. Cassandra Massey, assistant professor and interim assistant program director in nurse anesthesia. The program will receive $32,931 for purchasing equipment and supplies that will significantly enhance the simulation experience for nurse anesthesia students.