JONESBORO — Seven Arkansas State University faculty members have received Kays Foundation grants to provide support for their projects during the 2023-24 academic year. The board of directors of the Kays Foundation reviews and selects grant proposals from A-State faculty and staff.
The board approved a proposal from Dr. Cassandra Massey, assistant professor and interim assistant program director in nurse anesthesia. The program will receive $32,931 for purchasing equipment and supplies that will significantly enhance the simulation experience for nurse anesthesia students.
A grant proposal by Dr. Mohammad Abrar Alam, associate professor and Beck Professor in Chemistry, was approved. Titled “Synthesis antibacterial characterization of novel aminothiazole derivatives,” the $12,400 project will help support the development of novel antibiotics as part of Alam’s ongoing studies. The foundation awarded a $10,085 grant to Addie Fleming, assistant professor, and Dr. Kathryn Flannigan, associate professor of nursing, for their proposal, “Enhancing Student Learning through Realism with iSimulate.” The purpose of this project is to provide undergraduate nursing students with an interactive and realistic experience in both the didactic and clinical simulation settings. The iSimulate REALTiPlus simulator provides interactive experiences that are directly related to cardiac and obstetrical monitoring.
The Kays board awarded a $7,750 grant to Dr. Shivan Haran, associate professor of mechanical engineering, in support of his proposal to organize and conduct robotics competitions. This will be a facet of the College of Engineering and Computer Science’s ongoing outreach and interaction with STEM students from area middle and high schools.
Dr. Katharine Camden, assistant professor, and Kacie Altom, associate professor of nursing, have received approval for their proposal for a $5,000 grant. The funds will be used to purchase adult and pediatric manikins, automated external defibrillators, bag valve masks and first-aid supplies for use in basic life support training.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.