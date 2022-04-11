JONESBORO — Six Arkansas State University faculty members have received Kays Foundation grants totaling $103,502 to provide support for their projects this year. The board of directors of the Kays Foundation reviews and approves proposals from A-State faculty and staff.
As previously covered in The Sun, Kelli Listenbee, director of Learning Support Services and coordinator of First Year Experience, and Tabatha Simpson-Farrow, director of the Writing Center, received $22,500 to complete the Academic Hub and Bradbury Art Museum received a $10,000 grant to develop a mobile extension of the museum.
Dr. Amanda Mohler, assistant professor of occupational therapy, received funding of $21,653 to purchase assistive technology to be used in a clinical skills laboratory. The assistive technology is the first step in developing the lab for promoting interprofessional education and student learning, including competency and clinical reasoning.
A proposal by Dr. Sarah Davidson, assistant professor of nursing and associate dean, was approved for $16,550 to purchase a Gaumard HAL S1020 simulation manikin and monitor. This equipment provides new options for hands-on learning in simulation labs and the classroom, along with instant feedback. Faculty will use the monitor in didactic and clinical courses in disaster preparedness, graduate nursing, and undergraduate nursing programs.
Jody Nutt, assistant professor of medical imaging and radiation sciences, received $16,631 to acquire a 3-D scanner for medical imaging. The images will be used in medical 3-D printing applications, such a construction of organ and anatomical models to enhance students’ educational experience.
A grant proposal for $16,168 from Dr. Asela Wijeratne, assistant professor of bioinformatics, was approved.
Wijeratne is trying to find a more durable and environmentally-friendly solution for sudden death syndrome (SDS), which is a highly destructive soybean disease caused by the fungal pathogen Fusarium virguliforme.
