Kern appointed NCAA faculty athletics representative

Kern

JONESBORO — Veteran professor and endowed chair holder David Kern was named by Chancellor Todd Shields as the faculty athletics representative to the NCAA for Arkansas State University.

“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve as the faculty athletics representative for Arkansas State,” Kern said. “I have a deep affection for academics and athletics, and I look forward to working as the liaison between the two. I have always been impressed with how many athletes can balance their time.”