Kern appointed NCAA faculty athletics representative

JONESBORO — Veteran professor and endowed chair holder David Kern was named by Chancellor Todd Shields as the faculty athletics representative to the NCAA for Arkansas State University.
“I am humbled and honored to have the opportunity to serve as the faculty athletics representative for Arkansas State,” Kern said. “I have a deep affection for academics and athletics, and I look forward to working as the liaison between the two. I have always been impressed with how many athletes can balance their time.”
The holder of the McAdams Frierson Chair of Bank Management, Kern is an associate professor of finance in the Neil Griffin College of Business at A-State with over two decades on the faculty.
“We are fortunate to have someone like David to take on the role of FAR for Arkansas State,” Shields said. “For every university in the NCAA, the faculty representative is a critical part of the oversight and administration of collegiate athletics. The responsibility of FAR represents a considerable time commitment, and I am thankful to David for accepting the university’s appointment. I know having the faculty voice as a part of decisions related to athletics is vital, especially for Division I institutions playing at the highest level.”
“Dr. Kern will be a great fit in this role given his passion for education coupled with his interest in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics,” Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton said. “He will bring a wealth of experience from both the classroom and business world. I am pleased to have someone with his background taking a critical role at the university and building a bridge between our student-athletes and their instructors, while also becoming an integral liaison for our athletics academic staff.”
A native of Alabama, Kern joined the A-State faculty in 2001. He was recognized by Griffin College with its Teaching Award in 2014, the Excellence in Service award in 2017 and the Department of Economics and Finance Outstanding Professor in 2022.
