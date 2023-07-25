JONESBORO — Marlie Kinard, a ninth-grade teacher at Douglas MacArthur Junior School in the Jonesboro School District, was recently selected as one of 19 IMPACT Arkansas Principal Fellows. IMPACT is a University of Arkansas-based program that builds leadership capacity in high-needs, rural schools across the state.

“I’m looking forward to participating in the IMPACT program because they will provide guidance and support throughout my master’s program,” Kinard said.