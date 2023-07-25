JONESBORO — Marlie Kinard, a ninth-grade teacher at Douglas MacArthur Junior School in the Jonesboro School District, was recently selected as one of 19 IMPACT Arkansas Principal Fellows. IMPACT is a University of Arkansas-based program that builds leadership capacity in high-needs, rural schools across the state.
“I’m looking forward to participating in the IMPACT program because they will provide guidance and support throughout my master’s program,” Kinard said.
The selection process was highly competitive. Educators chosen for the latest IMPACT cohort hail from 10 Arkansas school districts and 16 schools that are new to the program.
IMPACT graduates commit to staying in their current school for two years. Nearly 100 percent remain in Arkansas schools, and 81 percent remain in high-poverty schools.
“Hiring and supporting a highly qualified school leader is the single most important thing a school district can do to move the needle forward for school culture, student achievement, the desirability of the workplace and building more positive relationships with the community,” said John Pijanowski, the original creator of the program and principal investigator at the U of A.
