RUSSELLVILLE — Alli Beth King of Rison was crowned the 66th Miss Tech on Friday night during the 2022 Miss Arkansas Tech University competition at Witherspoon Auditorium.
She is the daughter of Davy King and Kim Kaye.
King won the Kristen Hayes Dance Award, the Red Carpet Award and the Naomi Shure On-Stage Interview Award. She shared the Zachary McClure Denison Leadership Award with fellow candidate and second runner-up Corinne Edelen, daughter of Cindy and Chad Edelen, of Springfield, Mo.
King will represent ATU in the 2022 Miss Arkansas competition June 11-19 at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock.
Olivia Rowe of Paragould, daughter of Shellei and Shad Rowe, was first runner-up, Kate Manuel of Green Forest, daughter of Emma and Alexander Manuel and Leah Ramirez, was third and Savannah Scallion-Tooke of Woodlawn, daughter of Aaron and Lindsey Tooke, was fourth.
