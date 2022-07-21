Kingsmen to perform Sunday

HORSESHOE BEND — The Kingsmen will be in concert beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Music in the Mountains Theater in the mall in the center of Horseshoe Bend. There is no admission charge but a love offering will be collected.
According to a press release, the group was formed in 1956 in the mountains of western North Carolina and over the years has had eight members inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame, including Eldridge Fox, “Big” Jim Hamill, Ray Dean Reese, Squire Parsons, Anthony Burger, Martin Cook, Mark Trammell and Ernie Phillips.
Today the group consists of Ray Dean Reese, Brandon Reese, Chris Jenkins, Chris Bryant and Alan Kendall.
The press release continues, “In 1981, ‘Excuses’ became the Kingsmen’s biggest hit of that era holding at number one for 18 months, making it the longest-running number one song in Southern Gospel Music history.”
“The key is to never lose sight of what we are working towards” Ray Reese, Kingsmen manager and bass singer said in the release. “We tour year in and year out to spread our music to people across the country. Our music has a message, the message of Christ. Every night we work to bring His message to our audience. Our goal is to see people saved through Jesus Christ whether we’re singing indoors, outdoors, in an auditorium, church or studio recordings.”
The theater is air conditioned and refreshments will be available beginning at 5 p.m.
For more information contact Tom Doty at 870-926-9934.
