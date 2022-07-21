Kingsmen to perform Sunday

 Courtesy of The Kingsmen

HORSESHOE BEND — The Kingsmen will be in concert beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Music in the Mountains Theater in the mall in the center of Horseshoe Bend. There is no admission charge but a love offering will be collected.

According to a press release, the group was formed in 1956 in the mountains of western North Carolina and over the years has had eight members inducted into the Southern Gospel Music Hall of Fame, including Eldridge Fox, “Big” Jim Hamill, Ray Dean Reese, Squire Parsons, Anthony Burger, Martin Cook, Mark Trammell and Ernie Phillips.