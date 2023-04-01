CHEROKEE VILLAGE — Kirk Stephen Jordan, the chief photographer with Arkansas Parks, Tourism and Heritage, will present a program at 10 a.m. Friday during the Spring River Gem and Mineral Club meeting at Thunderbird Center, 62 N. Lakeshore Road. The program is the second part of the SRGMC mini-series “Only in Arkansas.” The meeting is open to the public.
Jordan’s PowerPoint presentation will be a “Grab Bag of Photos of the Glories of Arkansas,” featuring a wide range of his photographs from around the state. In an interactive program, as Jordan presents the images, he will be asking audience members to guess the locations.
