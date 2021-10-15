JONESBORO — The Kiwanis Club of Jonesboro held its annual Awards and Installation Luncheon on Sept. 29.
During the event Gregg McElhanon was recognized as the 2021 Kiwanian of the Year for developing the idea to host a City Employees Appreciation Luncheon after the club had to cancel its annual Pancake Day fund-raiser because of the pandemic.
McElhanon and Matt Silas spearheaded the project, which raised enough sponsor money to pay for the luncheon and fund the Kiwanis scholarships for 2021.
Roy Ockert was installed as president of the club during the event. Other officers are Dr. Richard Wang, past president, Shirley Park, treasurer, Diann Jenkins, secretary, Ron Sitton, vice president and Gregg McElhanon, president-elect.
