JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Kiwanis Club’s “Pop” Stricklin Pancake Day will return this spring after a year off because of the pandemic. The event had been started as a club fundraiser in 1940 and took place annually for 80 years until 2021.
The 81st Pancake Day breakfast will be from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30 at the First Presbyterian Church, 710 Southwest Drive.
Roy Ockert, club president, said the event is normally held on the first Saturday in March, but the Kiwanis Board of Directors opted for a later date because of the omicron surge.
“We didn’t want to be selling tickets and then have to postpone or cancel the event,” Ockert said, “and that now looks like a good decision. The surge is winding down and barring another one, we’ll be cooking pancakes on April 30.”
Tickets will be $6 per person in advance, with kids 6 and younger eating free, and may be purchased from any member of the Kiwanis Club. The ticket price at the door will be $7.
Thanks mostly to Pancake Day, the club has been able to award about $225,000 in scholarships to help area high school graduates in their first year of college at Arkansas State University. This year the level of each of the three scholarships is being raised by $500 to $2,500.
Although the club was unable to hold Pancake Day in 2021, the Kiwanians hosted a City Employees Luncheon in the summer to show public appreciation for the work done by city employees, especially in the wake of a pandemic.
“Many local businesses joined us as sponsors of that luncheon and enabled us to cover expenses, plus fund some other service functions,” Ockert said. “Because of the success of that event, we’d like to do another Public Employees Appreciation Luncheon this summer, and we think our Pancake Day sponsors and ticket sales will make that possible.”
Pancake Day chairman is Brad Magee.
