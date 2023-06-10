JONESBORO — The 6th annual KLEK Juneteenth in Jonesboro celebration will be a four-day event this year beginning on Thursday and going through the official Juneteenth holiday of June 19. All events will be free.

This year’s celebration is dedicated to Qubilah Jones, longtime host of KLEK’s “Community Conversations,” who was also the visionary for Juneteenth in Jonesboro. Jones passed away Dec. 31, 2022.