JONESBORO — The 6th annual KLEK Juneteenth in Jonesboro celebration will be a four-day event this year beginning on Thursday and going through the official Juneteenth holiday of June 19. All events will be free.
This year’s celebration is dedicated to Qubilah Jones, longtime host of KLEK’s “Community Conversations,” who was also the visionary for Juneteenth in Jonesboro. Jones passed away Dec. 31, 2022.
KLEK began celebrating Juneteenth in Jonesboro in 2017 at University Heights Lions Club Park and has hosted the celebration every year since. Juneteenth celebrates the final day African-Americans were enslaved. Although Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, it was not until June 19, 1865, that Union Soldiers landed at Galveston, Texas, with the news of the enslaved people’s freedom and the end of the Civil War.
In 2021, President Joe Biden signed legislation officially making Juneteenth a national holiday.
Events will begin Thursday with the Juneteenth Kickoff and Pop Up Shop/Black Business Expo from 6 to 9 p.m. at Legends BBQ Smokehouse, 1025 W. Johnson Ave. in Jonesboro. On Friday, a Juneteenth Community Worship Service, featuring several local churches, is set for 6:30 p.m. at New Life Empowerment Ministries, 2113 N. Church St. in Jonesboro.
On June 17, the day will begin with a Juneteenth Health Fair and Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to noon at St. Bernards Auditorium, 505 E. Washington Ave., sponsored by St. Bernards Healthcare and The American Red Cross.
The event will include a free breakfast, along with free screenings that will include blood pressure, height, weight, BMI, anemia, glucose, hemoglobin A1C, lipid panel and a colon cancer screening. The American Red Cross will be accepting blood donations. For more information about the health fair, call 870-207-7822 or go online to stbernards.info.
The Juneteenth Parade will begin at 11 a.m. on the 17th. Participants are asked to first attend the health fair and then come to the E. Boone Watson Community Center, 1005 Logan Ave., at 9:30 a.m. for the lineup.
This year’s parade hosts will be KAIT’s Imani Williams and Shamal Carter, president of the Craighead County Chapter of the NAACP. The parade will start at the E. Boone Watson Center, go north on Patrick Street, west onto Creath Street, south onto Church Street where the grandstand will be located at Centennial Rotary Park on the corner of Church Street and Monroe Avenue, then east onto Monroe Avenue and back to the E. Boone Watson Center.
A Juneteenth Community Fair is set for 5 to 9 p.m. on the 17th in Parker Park, 1506 N. Church St., followed by a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. in the park.
At 3 p.m. June 19, Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver will read the Juneteenth Proclamation and there will be a bubble-blowing ceremony and reception at the KLEK Studio, 1411 Franklin St. in Jonesboro.
KLEK 102.5 FM was launched in 2015. Licensed by The Voice of Arkansas Minority Advocacy Council, KLEK is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in Arkansas.
