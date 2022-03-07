KLEK featuring political candidates
JONESBORO — KLEK Radio is currently featuring interviews with various candidates running for local and state offices for the upcoming elections.
Recordings of interviews already conducted and a current schedule of upcoming interviews is available at bit.ly/3KnXUEH.
Additional candidates will be scheduled as they are available.
Nashville Legacy coming to BlythevilleBLYTHEVILLE — The Arts Council of Mississippi County will present “Nashville Legacy – The Music of Floyd Cramer and Chet Atkins and the Nashville Sound” at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Adams/Vines Recital Hall at Arkansas Northeastern College, 2501 S. Division St. in Blytheville.
The program was part of the Arts Council’s 2019-20 series, being presented in partnership with ANC.
It was postponed in 2020 because of the outbreak of COVID-19.
Tickets for this presentation will be provided to all 2019-20 patrons and sponsors as fulfillment of that programming year. Also, newly committed patrons and sponsors for 2021-22 will be provided tickets.
“Nashville Legacy” includes Cramer’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman, and Atkin’s niece, guitarist Meagan Taylor.
Advance tickets are $20 and are available at Arkham Comics and Used Books, 514 W. Main St. in Blytheville. Children 12 and younger will be admitted free with an adult.
Tickets at the door will be $25.
Legislators give first OK to $6B budget
LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers gave initial approval Monday to a $6 billion state budget for the coming year, moving closer toward wrapping up this year’s session.
The majority-Republican House and Senate approved identical versions of the proposed Revenue Stabilization law, which prioritizes state spending based on expected revenue. Final votes in each chamber are expected Tuesday before lawmakers recess this year’s fiscal session.
The bill calls for a nearly 3 percent increase in state spending, slightly less than the 3.3 percent increase Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson called for earlier this year. Most of the spending increases go toward the state’s public schools and the Department of Human Services.
The legislation passed unanimously in the 35-member Senate and by a 95-1 vote in the 100-member House.
The House also gave final approval to the state’s Medicaid budget, including a hybrid expansion program. Unlike past years, the Medicaid budget has faced little resistance in the Legislature. The measure now heads to Hutchinson’s desk.
