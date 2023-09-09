JONESBORO — KLEK 102.5 F.M. is now seeking nominees for its inaugural Kwanzaa CommUNITY Service Awards.
This special event will honor individuals, businesses and organizations who embody the seven principles of Kwanzaa which is celebrated Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
There will be an award given for each principle as well as the Qubilah Jones Bee Intentional Community Service Award to be presented in honor of the late Qubilah Jones, longtime KLEK Radio Host of “Community Conversations.
Any individual, organization, or business in Jonesboro or Northeast Arkansas is eligible.
The seven Kwanzaa principles are, Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and Imani (Faith).
“We wanted to take this opportunity to educate the community about what Kwanzaa is while recognizing individuals, businesses, and organizations that exhibit each of the seven principles of Kwanzaa,” KLEK’s general manager, LaGanzie Kale, stated.
“Kwanzaa along with Juneteenth meant a lot to Qubilah, so we are keeping her legacy alive by hosting this event which is near and dear to her heart,” he added.
Nominations may be submitted online at www.klekfm.org through the end of September.
Following the nomination period, the public is invited to cast their votes for nominees from Oct. 1-30.
An awards ceremony and dinner is planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Arkansas State University Pavilion, 2605 A St. in Jonesboro.
Dress will be formal or African attire.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.